Locals to note National Recovery Month

Local advocates will gather Friday at the Recovery House at 16 N. Buckeye to recognize September as National Recovery Month from substance abuse disorders.

Since 1989, Recovery Month has been held every September to promote and support new treatment and recovery practices, the nation’s strong and proud recovery community, and the dedication of service providers and communities who make recovery in all its forms possible.

This year’s motto is, “Every person, every family, every community,” in recognition of the support necessary to help people overcome drug and alcohol addiction.