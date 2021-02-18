Love stories: A burnt love story

By Dan Davis

Somewhere in the Kansas City, Kansas neighborhood of Rosedale there is a small house. The exact location will not be disclosed so as to dissuade treasure seekers and amateur archeologists.

Carl and Myrtle were newlyweds living in this quaint starter bungalow when Carl set off for work that Monday morning in the early 1900s. Myrtle, armed with a well-stocked kitchen by well-wishers to their recent nuptials, set about in the early afternoon to make dinner for her new hubby.