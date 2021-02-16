Love stories: An invitation to dance led to a lifetime for Ray and Donna Houser

By Donna Houser

In the 1950s, North High School played in the Ark Valley league because there were only two high schools in Wichita, besides one Catholic school.

My mother or father always took five girls, including me to all of the ball games. On Feb. 11, we were playing El Dorado. Back then, El Dorado had a junior college that was in the high school, so there were a bunch of JUCO kids at the game.