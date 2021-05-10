A look back in time – May 1966

City commissioners voted to begin construction of a new fire hall and a new city hall. Bids will be accepted May 24 for wrecking the Andrews building on the north side of the square to make room for the new city hall. It also was decided to purchase three lots on North Washington Street from Willard Horde and James McFadden for $6,000 as the site for the new fire station.

*****

Among the new teachers hired for the coming year are Raymond Houser, Marvin S. Smith and Ken McGuffin. Houser has taught at Lamar, Colo. and El Dorado. He was assistant football coach at El Dorado four years. He is married to Donna and they have two daughters. Smith has taught chemistry, physics and science the past two years at Galena High School and was assistant football coach both years. He is married to Sheri Anne and will teach chemistry and earth science here. McGuffin has taught English and speech and was an assistant in the Humboldt Junior High last year. He will teach junior high social studies.