Love stories: Retabess and Kenny Ling’s love started with a date to a basketball game

News

February 17, 2021 - 9:10 AM

By Retabess Ling 

My love story began on a Friday evening in March of 1946. My family had moved the first of March from a farm near Moran to a farm northeast of Iola. I was 15 years old and had started the second semester of my junior year at Iola High. 

On this particular day at about four o’clock my mother and I were in the kitchen and saw a neat little black Ford Model A Roadster drive in and go directly to the barn. 

