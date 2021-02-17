Love stories: Retabess and Kenny Ling’s love started with a date to a basketball game

By Retabess Ling
My love story began on a Friday evening in March of 1946. My family had moved the first of March from a farm near Moran to a farm northeast of Iola. I was 15 years old and had started the second semester of my junior year at Iola High.
On this particular day at about four o’clock my mother and I were in the kitchen and saw a neat little black Ford Model A Roadster drive in and go directly to the barn.
