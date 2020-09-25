Menu Search Log in

Lumber store owner reflects on 40 years

Toronto Lumber Company owner Sharri Fuller bought the business with her first husband in 1980. There have been lots of changes, along with an award for having the top woman-owned retail firm in Kansas in 2017.

By

News

September 25, 2020 - 3:56 PM

Toronto Lumber Company owner Sharri Fuller leans against a display on her 40th Christmas as proprietor. Courtesy photo

“There were times I thought my brain would explode,” said Sharri Fuller, reflecting on 40 years of business as owner of the Toronto Lumber Company.

“When anybody looks back at their life … it’s probably a whirlwind.”

The journey began in 1980, when Fuller and her first husband Tom Hoag bought the Toronto lumber yard from Andy and Mary Jirgens.

Related
April 13, 2018
April 16, 2015
October 11, 2011
Trending