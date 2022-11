Sky watchers in southeast Kansas will have the chance to watch a total lunar eclipse early Tuesday morning.

A lunar eclipse takes place when the full moon slips in to the shadow of the Earth. The past few lunar eclipses we have enjoyed have taken place in the evening sky but Tuesday’s eclipse will be an early morning show.

The eclipse will begin at 3:09 a.m. Tuesday morning. By then the moon will be in the west southwestern sky and it will still be fairly high in the sky.