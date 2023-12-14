 | Thu, Dec 14, 2023
Manhunt ends with an arrest

Law enforcement officers searched for a suspect in a Nov. 28 burglary in Humboldt. A Kansas Highway Patrol airplane with infrared cameras detected movement in a heavily wooded area near Sixth and Franklin streets, and officers on the ground there arrested the suspect.

December 14, 2023 - 2:02 PM

HUMBOLDT — Teams of law enforcement officers descended upon Humboldt Wednesday afternoon for a manhunt that led to the arrest of a suspect in a Nov. 28 burglary in Iola.

With use of a Kansas Highway Patrol aircraft equipped with infrared cameras, officers found Orion Nicholas, 24, Humboldt, hiding in a secluded area near the intersection of Sixth and Franklin Streets, Allen County deputies reported.

The manhunt began not long after Humboldt Police Chief Shannon Moore and another officer spotted Nicholas at a local residence.

