Man killed by Kansas officers wanted in Nebraska killing

Suspect may have been camping at Perry Lake in northeast Kansas when his vehicle was spotted by Kansas Highway Patrol.

June 17, 2020 - 8:16 AM

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A man who was shot and killed by Kansas law enforcement was wanted in a Nebraska killing.

Omaha, Nebraska, police identified the man killed Monday in Lawrence, Kansas, as 31-year-old Nicholas Hirsh, a white man who faced a first-degree murder arrest warrant for the shooting death Thursday of John Miles, 41, of Council Bluffs, Iowa. 

Craig Beam, chief deputy for the Kansas division of the U.S. Marshals Service, said it appeared that the suspect had been in Kansas since Friday, when a car was stolen from Clay Center. He said the Marshals Service was helping to look for the vehicle when the Kansas Highway Patrol spotted it near Perry Lake in northeast Kansas. Beam said it was possible that the suspect had been camping there.

