 | Fri, Oct 13, 2023
Masterson targets city’s utility policy

Georgia Masterson, co-founder and interim director of Humanity House, is running for a seat on the Iola City Council. She's motivated to change policies that affect those in poverty, particularly the city's utility policy.

By

News

October 13, 2023 - 3:39 PM

Georgia Masterson Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Iola’s policies regarding past-due utility payments sparked Georgia Masterson to run for City Council.

Masterson is  co-founder and interim executive director of Humanity House, a non-profit that helps impoverished residents through a number of means, such as food or utility assistance.

Well aware of the number of residents living at or below the poverty level, Masterson long has championed a “promise-to-pay” utility bill provision in which a customer in arrears can stave off having their utilities disconnected by promising to pay the bill in full by an agreed-upon date.

