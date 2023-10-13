Masterson targets city’s utility policy

Iola’s policies regarding past-due utility payments sparked Georgia Masterson to run for City Council.

Masterson is co-founder and interim executive director of Humanity House, a non-profit that helps impoverished residents through a number of means, such as food or utility assistance.

Well aware of the number of residents living at or below the poverty level, Masterson long has championed a “promise-to-pay” utility bill provision in which a customer in arrears can stave off having their utilities disconnected by promising to pay the bill in full by an agreed-upon date.