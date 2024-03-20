 | Wed, Mar 20, 2024
Medication abortion rates grow over last few years

Researchers have found that 63% of all abortions provided in the U.S. last year were medication abortions. These kinds of abortions have increased by 10% from 2020 to 2023.

March 20, 2024 - 3:05 PM

Of the more than 1 million Americans who had abortions last year, 63% terminated their pregnancies using medication, according to new data analysis. The U.S. also saw the most abortions since 2012. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/Kansas Reflector

There were an estimated 1,026,690 abortions — the most in more than a decade — performed in the formal health care system in 2023, according to a report released Tuesday by the Guttmacher Institute, a reproductive health research organization.

The data provides a quantitative look at abortion care the first full year after the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling in June 2022.

