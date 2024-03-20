Medication abortion rates grow over last few years

Researchers found that 63% of all abortions provided in the U.S. last year were medication abortions.

There were an estimated 1,026,690 abortions — the most in more than a decade — performed in the formal health care system in 2023, according to a report released Tuesday by the Guttmacher Institute, a reproductive health research organization.

The data provides a quantitative look at abortion care the first full year after the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling in June 2022.