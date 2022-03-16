 | Wed, Mar 16, 2022
Meetings set for Tuesday on transmission line project

An energy transmission line will run from Wolf Creek to the Blackberry substation in Missouri, crossing through Allen County.

March 16, 2022 - 3:26 PM

This map from NextEra Energy shows roughly where the transmission line would cut through Kansas and Missouri counties.

The public can learn more next week about a transmission line project that will cut through Allen County, but county commissioners got a preview ahead of time.

Representatives from NextEra Energy Transmission Southwest called in to Tuesday’s meeting to talk about the project. They’ll be on hand from 10 to 11 on next Tuesday morning, then again from 6 to 7 that evening for a virtual open house. See details below for access.

The project is mandated by the Federal Energy Commission to reduce congestion on energy transmission lines and provide a lower cost to consumers, NextEra’s representatives said. 

