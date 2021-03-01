Menu Search Log in

Memoirs for daughter Mildred

The Mildred Store, formerly Charlie Brown's, and its owners have become caretakers of the town's past. The store dates back to 1915, not long after the founding of the town.

By

News

March 1, 2021 - 9:08 AM

Regena Lance points out an antique soda cooler and numerous other items hidden around the Mildred Store. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

From the moment you cross the threshold in the Mildred Store, you find yourself immersed in the history of rural Kansas.

The first thing people bump into is the antique soda cooler, which despite not being the original, provokes a flood of memories in guests, especially those who recall the ice cold bottles found there when the place was still called Charlie Brown’s.

The Browns owned and operated the store for 99 years — starting in 1915 — before it changed hands to Regena and Loren Lance in the summer of 2014.

Related
December 10, 2018
February 19, 2018
January 18, 2017
June 18, 2014
Trending