Memoirs for daughter Mildred

From the moment you cross the threshold in the Mildred Store, you find yourself immersed in the history of rural Kansas.

The first thing people bump into is the antique soda cooler, which despite not being the original, provokes a flood of memories in guests, especially those who recall the ice cold bottles found there when the place was still called Charlie Brown’s.

The Browns owned and operated the store for 99 years — starting in 1915 — before it changed hands to Regena and Loren Lance in the summer of 2014.