Microchip plant: What it means for Allen County

EMP Shield plans to build a $1.9 billion computer chip manufacturing plant in rural Coffey County. Allen Community College is one of the educational partners, and the facility is expected to have ripple effects throughout southeast Kansas.

February 21, 2023 - 3:13 PM

EMP Shield founder and lead engineer Tim Carty, from left, poses with Gov. Laura Kelly, Lt. Gov. David Toland and ACC President Bruce Moses. REGISTER/RICHARD LUKEN

BURLINGTON —  Monday’s announcement that EMP Shield plans to construct a $1.9 billion computer chip manufacturing plant in rural Coffey County will have ripple effects throughout southeast Kansas.

Some of those largest ripples will be felt almost immediately at Allen Community College, one of the educational partners tasked with workforce training for the new facility.

Gov. Laura Kelly, Lt. Gov. David Toland and EMP Shield founder Tim Carty were joined by scores of other dignitaries, including ACC President Bruce Moses, for the announcement.

