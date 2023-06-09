 | Fri, Jun 09, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Mildred dances with the past

The Mildred Store brings hundreds of visitors for a country music dance on the third Saturday of each month. The general store has operated since the 1940s but the dances have been around about nine years and hearken to days long past.

By

News

June 9, 2023 - 1:42 PM

Nineteen-year-old Alexa Fuhrman spins with a partner at the Saturday night dance in Mildred. Photo by (Emily Curiel/Kansas City Star/TNS)

MILDRED — While the fiddle player sawed off the dizzy opening notes of Bob Wills’ “Take Me Back to Tulsa” on the stage in the back room, Charles Blagg was browsing the refreshments cooler up near the checkout counter.

It was a rainy Saturday night in April, and in a few hours, Blagg — 78, with a white Stetson to match his mustache — would be driving not quite to Tulsa but to his home outside Nowata, Oklahoma, about 110 miles south. He’s made the four-hour round trip to The Mildred Store several times over the past few years.

The century-old general store hosts a country music dance on the third Saturday of each month that regularly draws hundreds from across the region to this southeast Kansas town of 17.

Related
December 10, 2021
December 10, 2018
April 17, 2018
February 19, 2018
Most Popular