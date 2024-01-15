 | Mon, Jan 15, 2024
Missile fired by Houthis strikes US-owned vessel off Yemen

The attack on the ship further escalates tensions gripping the Red Sea after American-led strikes on the rebels

By

News

January 15, 2024 - 4:06 PM

Members of the Yemeni Coast Guard affiliated with the Houthi group patrol the sea as demonstrators march through the Red Sea port city of Hodeida in solidarity with the people of Gaza on Jan. 4, 2024, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the militant Hamas group in Gaza. Photo by (AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

JERUSALEM (AP) — Houthi rebels fired a missile, striking a U.S.-owned ship Monday just off the coast of Yemen in the Gulf of Aden, less than a day after they launched an anti-ship cruise missile toward an American destroyer in the Red Sea, officials said.

The attack on the ship, though not immediately claimed by the Houthis, further escalates tensions gripping the Red Sea after American-led strikes on the rebels. The Houthis’ attacks have roiled global shipping, amid Israel’s war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip, targeting a crucial corridor linking Asian and Mideast energy and cargo shipments to the Suez Canal onward to Europe.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, which oversees Mideast waters, said Monday’s attack happened some 110 miles miles southeast of Aden. It said the ship’s captain reported that the “port side of vessel was hit from above by a missile.”

