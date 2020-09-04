Missouri: 7,000-plus students test positive

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — More than 7,000 college-age people in Missouri have tested positive for the coronavirus since classes resumed in mid-August, fueling spikes in confirmed cases in the state’s college towns, Gov. Mike Parson said Thursday.
Recent single-day positive test rates in some college towns have been as high as 45% for people in the 18-24 age group, Parson said. That’s more than eight times the national positivity rate of 5.5% for people of all ages, according to the seven-day average from The Covid Tracking Project operated by The Atlantic.
Parson said none of the college-age students have become seriously ill, but he warned that they can spread the disease to more vulnerable people such as the elderly.
