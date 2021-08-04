 | Wed, Aug 04, 2021
Missouri Gov. pardons gun-waving couple

Parson, a Republican, on Friday pardoned Mark McCloskey, who pleaded guilty in June to misdemeanor fourth-degree assault and was fined $750, and Patricia McCloskey, who pleaded guilty to misdemeanor harassment and was fined $2,000.

August 4, 2021 - 8:25 AM

Mark and Patricia McCloskey standing in front of their house in an affluent neighborhood of St. Louis aiming their guns at protesters as they march to Mayor Lyda Krewson's house on Sunday, June 28, 2020. Photo by (Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch/TNS)

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced Tuesday that he made good on his promise to pardon a couple who gained notoriety for pointing guns at social justice demonstrators as they marched past the couple’s home in a luxury St. Louis enclave last year.

“Mark McCloskey has publicly stated that if he were involved in the same situation, he would have the exact same conduct,” the McCloskeys’ lawyer Joel Schwartz said Tuesday. “He believes that the pardon vindicates that conduct.”

