 | Wed, Jan 17, 2024
Missouri seniors could get property tax freeze if law changes

Under the law passed last session, Missouri counties can decide whether to enact a property tax freeze for seniors. Jackson County has already taken advantage of the law. Now, lawmakers are trying to clarify it.

By

News

January 17, 2024 - 2:19 PM

County leaders in Missouri say the property tax assessment freeze is vaguely written and could open them up to lawsuits, depending on how they interpret the law. Photo by Meg Cunningham / Kansas City Beacon

A new Missouri law allowing counties to provide property tax relief for seniors may be amended during this year’s legislative session to clarify who would qualify.

Members of the Senate Economic Development and Tax Policy Committee heard testimony Tuesday on legislation amending the senior property tax freeze passed last year.

Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, said there was confusion on whether someone had to qualify for and be eligible for Social Security benefits to receive the freeze.

