Missouri seniors could get property tax freeze if law changes

A new Missouri law allowing counties to provide property tax relief for seniors may be amended during this year’s legislative session to clarify who would qualify.
Members of the Senate Economic Development and Tax Policy Committee heard testimony Tuesday on legislation amending the senior property tax freeze passed last year.
Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, said there was confusion on whether someone had to qualify for and be eligible for Social Security benefits to receive the freeze.
