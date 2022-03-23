 | Wed, Mar 23, 2022
Mobile COVID testing site now open

A mobile testing trailer for COVID-19 is now available in Humboldt after the CDC detected an increased amount of COVID-19 in Allen County wastewater.

March 23, 2022 - 2:32 PM

A registered nurse stirs a nasal swab in testing solution after administering a COVID-19 test at Sameday Testing on July 14, 2021 in Los Angele. (Mario Tama/Getty Images/TNS)

A mobile testing site for COVID-19 infections will be available in Humboldt through the rest of this week and perhaps for the next two weeks.

The testing trailer is set up near the downtown park at the corner of South Eighth and New York streets in Humboldt, and is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day until Friday. It may also be open for the next two weeks. 

The trailer was brought to Allen County after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) detected an increased amount of COVID-19 in the county’s wastewater. 

