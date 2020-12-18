Menu Search Log in

Mom’s death weighs on health official

Retired nurse Nina Lou Thompson Worthington knew how to take care of herself. But a brief battle with COVID-19 proved too much. She died Dec. 13. Her daughter is also a nurse and administrator of the Linn County Health Department.

By

News

December 18, 2020 - 3:43 PM

Nina Lou Thompson Worthington, formerly of Moran, with her daughter, Tisha Coleman. Courtesy photo

Tisha Coleman fully expected her mother to live. 

She was healthy, active and strong — emotionally and physically.

And as a retired nurse, Nina Lou knew how to take care of herself.

