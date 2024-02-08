Monarchs in decline

LAWRENCE — Butterfly enthusiasts in the eastern half of North America will have to look harder this spring and summer to spot the winged migrants that have become an international symbol of insect conservation.

At a news conference in Mexico City on Wednesday, conservation scientists revealed that the second smallest population of monarchs on record reached their overwintering sites in the mountains of south-central Mexico last fall.

Scientists gauge the size of the roosting population in terms of how much forest the clustering butterflies occupy.