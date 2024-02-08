 | Thu, Feb 08, 2024
Monarchs in decline

Scientists say roosting monarchs took up 2.2 acres of Mexican fir forests this winter. That's the second smallest overwintering population on the books.

News

February 8, 2024 - 2:33 PM

A monarch butterfly sports a tag last September. Tagging these insects helps scientists understand their migration. Photo by Ann Dean Photo/Monarch Watch/Kansas News Service

LAWRENCE — Butterfly enthusiasts in the eastern half of North America will have to look harder this spring and summer to spot the winged migrants that have become an international symbol of insect conservation.

At a news conference in Mexico City on Wednesday, conservation scientists revealed that the second smallest population of monarchs on record reached their overwintering sites in the mountains of south-central Mexico last fall.

Scientists gauge the size of the roosting population in terms of how much forest the clustering butterflies occupy.

