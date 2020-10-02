Menu Search Log in

Monarch mania

It's time for the annual monarch butterfly migration through Southeast Kansas. They can be found enjoying five kinds of milkweed plants found on the Lehigh-Portlad trails system.

Adult monarchs feast on native flowers. Photo by Pixabay

Monarchs are on the move and heading through southeast Kansas.

“We’re part of their annual migration pattern,” explained Randy Rasa, naturalist and trail steward for Thrive Allen County.

And what a migration it is, with millions of tiny but regal insects traveling upwards of 80 miles a day on their over 1,500 mile round-trip journey from Mexico, Florida and California up through the U.S. and back again.

