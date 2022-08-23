MoPac Trail extension nearly ready

While an extension of the Missouri Pacific Trail to Iola’s new elementary school is not yet open, some already have begun using the path to get to school.

The city isn’t going to chase the kids off the trail, even though ADA cutouts and curbs and crosswalks along the extension are not in place, Assistant City Administrator Corey Schinstock told City Council members Monday.

However, it would behoove motorists to be alert when traveling through the area, now that school has started.