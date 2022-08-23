 | Tue, Aug 23, 2022
MoPac Trail extension nearly ready

Students are already using a trail extension to the new elementary school, even though construction continues for ADA cutouts, curbs and crosswalks.

August 23, 2022 - 2:17 PM

Iolan Max Grundy speaks Monday with Iola City Council members. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

While an extension of the Missouri Pacific Trail to Iola’s new elementary school is not yet open, some already have begun using the path to get to school.

The city isn’t going to chase the kids off the trail, even though ADA cutouts and curbs and crosswalks along the extension are not in place, Assistant City Administrator Corey Schinstock told City Council members Monday.

However, it would behoove motorists to be alert when traveling through the area, now that school has started.

