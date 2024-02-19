‘Move-over’ law to cover all vehicles along Kansas roads

TOPEKA — Kansas Highway Patrol Capt. Candice Breshears can speak from experience about the danger of parking a cruiser on the side of a road perilously close to car and truck traffic.

“I’ve been struck by a semi,” she said. “I would hate to see that happen, not only emergency vehicles, but citizens of this state.”

Breshears said KHP was committed to a Kansas Senate bill amending the state law requiring motorists to move over a lane or significantly slow down when passing police, fire, medical, tow or road maintenance vehicles stopped on the side of a road with flashing lights deployed.