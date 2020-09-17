Menu Search Log in

Movie theater still shuttered

Sterling Six Cinemas in Iola remains closed because of COVID-19. Some movie houses have opened.

By

News

September 17, 2020 - 10:18 AM

Sterling Six Cinemas Photo by Erick Mitchell / Iola Register

While a small number of moviehouses have begun reopening in recent weeks, including Chanute’s Roxy 4 Cinema, others such as Sterling Six Cinemas in Iola will remain closed because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“At this time we do not have a date to announce for the reopening,” reported Dan VanOrden, circuit general manager at B&B Theatres, which owns Sterling Six.

B&B operates 50 theaters across the country.

