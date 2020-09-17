Movie theater still shuttered

While a small number of moviehouses have begun reopening in recent weeks, including Chanute’s Roxy 4 Cinema, others such as Sterling Six Cinemas in Iola will remain closed because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“At this time we do not have a date to announce for the reopening,” reported Dan VanOrden, circuit general manager at B&B Theatres, which owns Sterling Six.
B&B operates 50 theaters across the country.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives