Movie theater still shuttered

While a small number of moviehouses have begun reopening in recent weeks, including Chanute’s Roxy 4 Cinema, others such as Sterling Six Cinemas in Iola will remain closed because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“At this time we do not have a date to announce for the reopening,” reported Dan VanOrden, circuit general manager at B&B Theatres, which owns Sterling Six.

B&B operates 50 theaters across the country.