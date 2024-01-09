Multi-agency efforts result in drug arrests

In a joint operation involving the Iola Police Department, the Kansas Highway Patrol, and the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) arrested two individuals in possession of a significant quantity of illegal substances.

The arrest, which occurred following a traffic stop in Meade County on U.S. Highway 54, uncovered 2 pounds of methamphetamine and approximately 2,500 pills presumed to contain the deadly opioid fentanyl.

The apprehended suspects have been identified as 47-year-old Jeffrey A. Filley and 32-year-old Theresa R. West, both residents of Wichita. The charges against Filley and West include distribution of methamphetamine, distribution of fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia, distribution or possession of a controlled substance using a communication facility, and conspiracy.