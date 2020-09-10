Menu Search Log in

51 bison relocated from North Rim of Grand Canyon

Roundup transferred bison to Prairie Band Potawatomie Nation in Kansas, as well as other states.

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Dozens of bison have been relocated from the North Rim of the Grand Canyon to Native American lands in Kansas, Nebraska Oklahoma and South Dakota.

A roundup begun in late August and completed earlier this month led to the transfer of 51 bison to the InterTribal Buffalo Council, Grand Canyon National Park officials said.

The bison were then successfully transported to the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation in Kansas, the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe in South Dakota, the Santee Sioux Tribe in Nebraska and the Modoc Nation in Oklahoma, park officials said.

