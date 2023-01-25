 | Wed, Jan 25, 2023
7 murder counts expected in farm killings

It was not immediately clear whether Zhao had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Chunli Zhao appears for his arraignment at San Mateo Superior Court in Redwood City, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. (Shae Hammond/Bay Area News Group via AP, Pool)

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — A farmworker accused of killing seven people in back-to-back shootings at two Northern California mushroom farms will be charged with seven counts of murder and one of attempted murder, a prosecutor said Wednesday.

The charges will be filed before Chunli Zhao, 66, makes his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon, said Steve Wagstaffe, the district attorney for San Mateo County.

