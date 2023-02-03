 | Fri, Feb 03, 2023
$700M Powerball prize latest in string of giant jackpots

The $700 million prize is for a winner who chooses to be paid over 29 years through an annuity.

National News

February 3, 2023 - 3:34 PM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — No, it’s not lottery deja vu.

There really is another giant lottery jackpot up for grabs Saturday night, the latest in a string of big prizes enticing players to plunk down $2 and try to beat formidable odds.

This time, it’s an estimated $700 million Powerball jackpot drawing, which ranks at the 10th largest in U.S. lottery history. It comes on the heels of a $1.35 billion Mega Millions prize won by someone in Maine less than three weeks ago and a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won by a California player last November.

