9/11 defendant unfit for trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — A military judge at Guantanamo Bay has ruled one of the 9/11 defendants too mentally ill to stand trial, after a military medical panel found that the man’s abuse in CIA custody years earlier has rendered him psychotic.

Guantanamo military commission spokesman Ronald Flesvig confirmed the ruling by Judge Col. Matthew McCall. The ruling means Ramzi bin al-Shibh will not be tried together with his four 9/11 co-defendants, whose case will now proceed without him.

McCall made the ruling Thursday night. A notice on the military commission’s website Friday said his written decision was under security review and unavailable.