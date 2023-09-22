 | Fri, Sep 22, 2023
9/11 defendant unfit for trial

A military judge ruled one on of the 9/11 defendants is too mentally ill to stand trial because of the man's psychosis from torture and solitary confinement while in CIA custody years earlier.

September 22, 2023 - 3:14 PM

Alexandra Hamatie, whose cousin Robert Horohoe was killed on Sept. 11, 2001, pauses at the National September 11 Memorial during a morning commemoration ceremony for the victims of the terrorist attacks eighteen years after the day on Sept. 11, 2019, in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A military judge at Guantanamo Bay has ruled one of the 9/11 defendants too mentally ill to stand trial, after a military medical panel found that the man’s abuse in CIA custody years earlier has rendered him psychotic.

Guantanamo military commission spokesman Ronald Flesvig confirmed the ruling by Judge Col. Matthew McCall. The ruling means Ramzi bin al-Shibh will not be tried together with his four 9/11 co-defendants, whose case will now proceed without him.

McCall made the ruling Thursday night. A notice on the military commission’s website Friday said his written decision was under security review and unavailable.

