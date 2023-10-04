 | Wed, Oct 04, 2023
9-year-old who vanished from New York state park found safe; man linked to ransom note arrested

A 47-year-old man is behind bars after his arrest in connection with leaving a ransom note connected to the disappearance of a 9-year-old girl who vanished during a family camping trip over the weekend. The girl was found inside the man's camper.

October 4, 2023 - 2:09 PM

Charlotte Sena, who disappeared on a family camping trip in an upstate New York park, has been found alive, and a suspect is in custody, officials said Monday, Oct. 2, 2023. Photo by New York State Police/TNS

MOREAU, N.Y. (AP) — A 9-year-old girl who vanished during a family camping trip in upstate New York was “safe and in good health” Monday after a massive two-day search ended with her rescue and the arrest of a person suspected in her abduction, police said.

Charlotte Sena disappeared while riding her bike early Saturday evening at Moreau Lake State Park, a heavily wooded area some 35 miles north of Albany.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday night during a news conference that investigators were able to identify a fingerprint from a ransom note allegedly left by the suspect she identified as Craig Nelson Ross Jr., 47.

