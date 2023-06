Treat Williams, the actor best known for his role on “Everwood,” died Monday in a motorcycle accident at age 71.

His death was confirmed to People by agent Barry McPherson.

Around 5 p.m. Eastern time Monday, Williams was riding his motorcycle on a Vermont road when a car cut him off as it was turning, Dorset, Vt., fire chief Jacob Gribble told People, without explicitly stating the victim’s name.