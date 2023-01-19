 | Thu, Jan 19, 2023
Ag leaders talk anti-hunger measures in farm bill

During a panel discussion, Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson of Pennsylvania said he believes members of Congress can find common ground in the upcoming farm bill when it comes to nutrition health and food deserts across America

January 19, 2023

USDA data estimates that about 6% of the U.S. population, or 19 million people, live in food deserts. GETTY IMAGES/JUSTIN SULLIVAN VIA KANSAS REFLECTOR

WASHINGTON — The new Republican chairman of the U.S. House Agriculture Committee and a top Democrat on the panel on Wednesday laid out anti-hunger initiatives Congress could tackle in the upcoming farm bill.

During a panel discussion, Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson of Pennsylvania, the new head of the Agriculture Committee, said he believes members of Congress can find common ground in the upcoming farm bill when it comes to nutrition health and food deserts across America. He said he wants to focus on making nutritious food available, and affordable.

Thompson said he plans to have an emphasis on science, technology and innovation in the bill, which is a multiyear law that creates policy for agriculture and food programs. It is on track to be reauthorized this year.

