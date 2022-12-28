 | Thu, Dec 29, 2022
Airline flight cancellations snowball

Another 2,500 Southwest flights were scrubbed on Wednesday. The airline has been unable to recover from winter storms that raked across large swaths of the country over the weekend. The federal government is investigating.

December 28, 2022 - 12:12 PM

A woman walks past a flight status board at Dallas Love Field airport in Dallas on Dec. 22, 2022. (ElÃ­as Valverde II/The Dallas Morning News/TNS)

DALLAS (AP) — Families hoping to catch a Southwest Airlines flight after days of cancellations, missing luggage and missed family connections suffered through another wave of scrubbed flights, with another 2,500 pulled from arrival and departure boards Wednesday.

Exhausted travelers sought passage by other means using different airlines, rental cars, or trains — or they’ve simply given up.

According to the FlightAware tracking service, more than 91% of all canceled flights in the U.S. early Wednesday were from Southwest, which has been unable to recover from ferocious winter storms that raked large swaths of the country over the weekend.

