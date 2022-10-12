 | Wed, Oct 12, 2022
Alex Jones ordered to pay almost $1 billion for Sandy Hook lies

Jones accuses members of the jury of participating in a 'show trial' made up by liberals

October 12, 2022 - 5:10 PM

InfoWars founder Alex Jones rants. A Connecticut jury on Wednesday ordered him to pay $965 million in damages to the families of eight Sandy Hook shooting victims and a law enforcement first responder. (Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images/TNS)

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — The conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay $965 million to people who suffered from his false claim that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax, a jury in Connecticut decided Wednesday.

The verdict is the second big judgment against the Infowars host over his relentless promotion of the lie that the 2012 massacre never happened, and that the grieving families seen in news coverage were actors hired as part of a plot to take away people’s guns.

It came in a lawsuit filed by the relatives of five children and three educators killed in the mass shooting, plus an FBI agent who was among the first responders to the scene. A Texas jury in August awarded nearly $50 million to the parents of another slain child.

