Amazon: Biggest ever holiday shopping

A record 196.7 million people shopped in stores and online during the five-day shopping period that stretched from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday, 17 million more compared to last year.

November 30, 2022 - 4:49 PM

An Amazon worker moves a package at an Amazon delivery station on November 28, 2022, in Alpharetta, Georgia. Amazon offered deep discounts on popular products for Cyber Monday, its busiest shopping day of the year. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/TNS)

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon said Wednesday it had its biggest ever Thanksgiving holiday shopping weekend, aided by a record number of consumers looking for deals online amid high inflation.

The e-commerce company does not typically share how much it earns during its sales events and did not disclose its overall revenue from the weekend. It said in a news release independent businesses that sell on its site generated more than $1 billion in sales.

A record 196.7 million people shopped in stores and online during the five-day shopping period that stretched from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday, 17 million more compared to last year, according to the National Retail Federation, a trade group. 

