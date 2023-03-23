 | Thu, Mar 23, 2023
Arizona court declines to hear most of Lake’s appeal of gov’s race

Failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake saw most of her appeals rejected voter fraud claims, although the Supreme Court revived a claim about improper signature verification procedures.

By

National News

March 23, 2023 - 2:04 PM

Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake speaks to supporters during her election night event at the Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch on Nov. 8, 2022, in Scottsdale, Arizona. Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/TNS

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court has declined to hear most of Republican Kari Lake’s appeal in a challenge of her defeat in the governor’s race but revived a claim that was dismissed by a trial court.

In an order Wednesday, the state’s highest court said a lower court erroneously dismissed Lake’s claim challenging the application of signature verification procedures on early ballots in Maricopa County. The court sent the claim back to a trial court to consider.

Lake said late Wednesday that she’s thrilled with the ruling.

