Menu Search Log in

Army officer who clashed with Trump on Ukraine retires

Alexander Vindman, who testified during President Trump's impeachment trial, is retiring. His lower alleges Trump engaged in "bullying, intimidation and retaliation" because fo the testimony.

By and

National News

July 9, 2020 - 9:50 AM

Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, a key witness in President Donald Trump's impeachment, will retire after more than 21 years in the U.S. military amid concerns that his future will "forever be limited"¬ù in the Army as a result of his testimony against the commander-in-chief, his lawyer said. Photo by Alex Wong / Getty Images / TNS

WASHINGTON — Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a key witness in President Donald Trump’s impeachment, will retire after more than 21 years in the U.S. military amid concerns that his future will “forever be limited” in the Army as a result of his testimony against the commander in chief, his lawyer said.

“Through a campaign of bullying, intimidation, and retaliation, the President of the United States attempted to force LTC Vindman to choose: Between adhering to the law or pleasing a President,” David Pressman, Vindman’s counsel at Jenner & Block LLP, said in a statement Wednesday. “Between honoring his oath or protecting his career. Between protecting his promotion or the promotion of his fellow soldiers. These are choices that no one in the United States should confront, especially one who has dedicated his life to serving it.”

A top National Security Council official at the time, Vindman’s testimony to the House during the impeachment saga — given in full-dress uniform — was among the most damaging to Trump, pitting the president’s claims of a “hoax” against the word of a decorated military veteran.

Related
July 1, 2020
June 18, 2020
May 14, 2020
March 11, 2020
Trending