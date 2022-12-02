 | Fri, Dec 02, 2022
As pandemic precautions fall away, COVID risk is concentrated on one group

In a world that’s moved on from precautions, “they’re on their own,” said UCLA infectious disease specialist Dr. Otto Yang.

December 2, 2022 - 5:37 PM

Cindi Hilfman plays with her dogs Ghandi, left, and Maizy at her Topanga home. A transplanted kidney requires her to wear a mask in public, something she thinks she may be doing for the rest of her life. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

LOS ANGELES — For Giancarlo Santos, holiday parties are typically a free-for-all of revelry, with friends and family spilling into every corner of the house, and Christmas decorations twinkling everywhere.

This year, Santos will get to enjoy the decorations as he receives treatment for an aggressive type of cancer called diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. But holiday celebrations at his home in Chino, California, will be strictly limited to his wife, Michelle, and their three children, who will be wearing masks and maintaining a safe distance from their 46-year-old father.

“I’m not normal; this is all abnormal,” Santos said from his hospital bed at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. His children “are ready for the pandemic to be over — hanging out with friends, going out, taking kickboxing classes,” he said. But they’ve met him halfway, getting vaccinated and wearing masks to protect their dad, whose disease has left his immune system unable to protect him from COVID-19’s deadliest ravages.

