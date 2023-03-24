 | Fri, Mar 24, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Asteroid will miss earth — barely

An asteroid large enough to wipe out a city will narrowly miss the earth over the weekend. 2023 DZ2 will pass between the earth's and the moon's orbits.

By

National News

March 24, 2023 - 2:47 PM

Photo by Pixabay.com

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — An asteroid big enough to wipe out a city will zip harmlessly between Earth and the moon’s orbit this weekend, missing both celestial bodies.

Saturday’s close encounter will offer astronomers the chance to study a space rock from just over 100,000 miles  away. That’s less than half the distance from here to the moon, making it visible through binoculars and small telescopes.

While asteroid flybys are common, NASA said it’s rare for one so big to come so close — about once a decade. Scientists estimate its size somewhere between 130 feet and 300 feet.

Related
February 17, 2023
October 17, 2022
October 21, 2020
February 27, 2020
Most Popular