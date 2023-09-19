 | Tue, Sep 19, 2023
Autoworkers may expand strike if negotiations don’t pick up pace

The United Auto Workers union threatened to send more workers to the picket line if negotiations do not see progress before Friday. Detroit's Big Three manufacturers said they want to settle the strike soon.



National News

September 19, 2023 - 1:45 PM

United Auto Workers members strike at the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant on Sept. 16, 2023, in Wayne, Michigan. This is the first time in history that the UAW is striking all three of the Big Three auto makers, Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis, at the same time. Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images/TNS

The United Auto Workers union is stepping up pressure on Detroit’s Big Three by threatening to expand its strike unless it sees major progress in contract negotiations by Friday.

In a video statement late Monday, UAW President Shawn Fain said workers at more factories will join those who are now in the fifth day of a strike at three plants.

“We’re not going to keep waiting around forever while they drag this out … and we’re not messing around,” Fain said in announcing the noon Eastern time Friday deadline for escalating the strike unless there is “serious progress” in the talks.

