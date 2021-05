A good Samaritan is credited with saving a baby in dramatic fashion after the child fell 30 feet into the water after a multi-vehicle crash on a Maryland bridge above Assawoman Bay.

It happened around 2:47 p.m. Sunday, and the child had been a passenger in a vehicle that was left teetering over the guardrail of the Route 90 bridge, according to the Ocean City Fire Department.

In all, eight people were sent to hospitals from the crash scene, fire officials said.