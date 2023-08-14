 | Mon, Aug 14, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Biden administration urges colleges to pursue racial diversity

The Biden Administration is urging colleges to use a range of strategies to promote racial diversity on campus after the Supreme Court struck down affirmative action.

By

National News

August 14, 2023 - 2:13 PM

An entrance gate on Harvard Yard is seen at the Harvard University campus Thursday in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that race-conscious admission policies used by Harvard and the University of North Carolina violate the Constitution, bringing an end to affirmative action in higher education. Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images/TNS

New guidance from the Biden administration on Monday urges colleges to use a range of strategies to promote racial diversity on campus after the Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in admissions.

Colleges can focus their recruiting in high minority areas, for example, and take steps to retain students of color who are already on campus, including by offering affinity clubs geared toward students of a certain race. Colleges can also consider how an applicant’s race has shaped personal experience, as detailed in students’ application essays or letters of recommendation, according to the new guidance.

It also encourages them to consider ending policies known to stint racial diversity, including preferences for legacy students and the children of donors.

Related
June 29, 2023
November 18, 2021
July 15, 2020
April 23, 2012
Most Popular