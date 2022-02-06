 | Mon, Feb 07, 2022
Biden aide says Russia could invade Ukraine ‘any day’

Russia has now assembled at least 70% of the military firepower needed to launch a full-scale invasion. Elite U.S troops and equipment landed Sunday on Poland's border with Ukraine following Biden’s orders to deploy 1,700 soldiers there.

By

National News

February 6, 2022 - 2:35 PM

U.S. service members receive supplies as they wait at the Pope Army Airfield before deploying to Europe at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, on Feb. 3, 2022. (Allison Joyce/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Sunday that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day,” launching a conflict that would come at an “enormous human cost.”

The senior adviser to President Joe Biden offered another stark warning the day after U.S. officials confirmed that Russia has assembled at least 70% of the military firepower it likely intends to have in place by mid-month to give President Vladimir Putin the option of launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“If war breaks out, it will come at an enormous human cost to Ukraine, but we believe that based on our preparations and our response, it will come at a strategic cost to Russia as well,” Sullivan said.

