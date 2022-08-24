 | Wed, Aug 24, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Biden announces student loan forgiveness

President Biden followed through on a controversial campaign promise to relieve up to $20,000 in student loan debt for Americans who also received Pell Grants for their college educations, and $10,000 for others.

By

National News

August 24, 2022 - 2:09 PM

As college students around the country graduate with a massive amount of debt, advocates display a hand-painted signs and messages on the Ellipse in front of The White House to call on President Joe Biden to sign an executive order to cancel student debt on June 15, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Photo by (Paul Morigi/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced his long-awaited plan to deliver on his campaign promise to provide $10,000 in debt cancellation for millions of Americans — and up to $10,000 more for those with the greatest financial need.

Borrowers who earn less than $125,000 a year, or families earning less than $250,000, would be eligible for the $10,000 loan forgiveness, Biden announced in a tweet. For recipients of Pell Grants, which are reserved for undergraduates with the most significant financial need, the federal government would cancel up to an additional $10,000 in federal loan debt.

Biden is also extending a pause on federal student loan payments for what he called the “final time” through the end of 2022. He was set to deliver remarks Wednesday afternoon at the White House to unveil his proposal to the public.

Related
August 24, 2022
July 1, 2022
April 28, 2022
August 9, 2021
Most Popular