 | Wed, Mar 08, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Biden budget aims to cut deficits nearly $3 trillion

Biden intends to discuss his budget proposal on Thursday in Philadelphia.

By

National News

March 8, 2023 - 3:47 PM

Photo by Pixabay.com

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s upcoming budget proposal aims to cut deficits by nearly $3 trillion over the next decade, according to an administration official.

That deficit reduction goal is significantly higher than the $2 trillion that Biden had promised in his State of the Union address last month. It also is a sharp contrast with House Republicans, who have called for a path to a balanced budget but have yet to offer a blueprint.

The White House has consistently called into question Republicans’ commitment to what it considers a sustainable federal budget. Administration officials have noted that the various tax plans and other policies previously backed by GOP lawmakers would add more than $2.7 trillion to the national debt over 10 years.

Related
March 28, 2022
July 14, 2021
February 13, 2020
March 11, 2019
Most Popular