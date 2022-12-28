 | Thu, Dec 29, 2022
Biden builds diversified judicial legacy

“It’s a perspective that has been sorely lacking and is much needed on the federal judiciary,” Barrett said.

By

National News

December 28, 2022 - 4:55 PM

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson delivers remarks on her nomination by President Joe Biden to serve as Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court from the Cross Hall of the White House on Feb. 25, 2022, in Washington, D.C. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer are transforming the federal courts at a blistering pace and creating an unrivaled legacy of diversity that will redefine the federal bench for a generation. 

Of the 97 judges confirmed by the Senate in the last two years, three quarters of them are women, and nearly half of the appointees — including Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson — are women of color. 

And while most presidents pick from a pool of existing judges, government attorneys and lawyers in private practice, Biden has cast a wider net. About one-third of Biden’s confirmed judges have experience as public defenders and a dozen are former civil rights lawyers, according to the liberal group Alliance for Justice.

