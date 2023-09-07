 | Thu, Sep 07, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Biden cancels remaining oil and gas leases in Alaska’s Arctic Refuge

The Arctic National Wildlife Refuge’s 1.5-million-acre coastal plain, which lies along the Beaufort Sea on Alaska’s northeastern edge, is seen as sacred by the Indigenous Gwich’in.

By

National News

September 7, 2023 - 3:34 PM

This undated photo shows the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska. The Interior Department announced Wednesday it will cancel the last remaining oil leases in the refuge and move to prevent drilling in 13 million acres in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska. Photo by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service/Getty Images/TNS

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — In an aggressive move that angered Republicans, the Biden administration canceled the seven remaining oil and gas leases in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge on Wednesday, overturning sales held in the Trump administration’s waning days, and proposed stronger protections against development on vast swaths of the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska.

The Department of Interior’s scrapping of the leases comes after the Biden administration disappointed environmental groups earlier this year by approving the Willow oil project in the petroleum reserve, a massive project by ConocoPhillips Alaska that could produce up to 180,000 barrels of oil a day on Alaska’s petroleum-rich North Slope. Protections are proposed for more than 20,000 square miles of land in the reserve in the western Arctic.

A polar bear on the frozen Beaufort Sea outside the village of Kaktovik, Alaska, taking a break from gnawing on a chunk of whale meat.Photo by Steve Ringman/The Seattle Times/TNS

SOME CRITICS who said the approval of Willow flew in the face of Biden’s pledges to address climate change lauded Wednesday’s announcement. But they said more could be done. Litigation over the approval of the Willow project is pending.

Related
August 3, 2021
December 10, 2020
September 5, 2019
February 20, 2019
Most Popular