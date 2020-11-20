Menu Search Log in

Biden celebrates 78th

President-elect will be oldest to take the reins of the nation. He'll be facing political division amidst a pandemic with high unemployment and a reckoning on racial justice.

US President-elect Joe Biden speaks during a press conference at The Queen in Wilmington, Delaware on November 16, 2020. Photo by (ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden turned 78 on Friday. In two months, he’ll take the reins of a politically fractured nation facing the worst public health crisis in a century, high unemployment and a reckoning on racial injustice.

As he wrestles with those issues, Biden will be attempting to accomplish another feat: demonstrate to Americans that age is but a number.

Biden will be sworn in as the oldest president in the nation’s history.

